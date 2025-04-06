Prison Show: 2025-04-06

  1. Electric fields – Glorious
  2. Remi Wolf – Soup
  3. Mozzy – I Ain’t Perfect
  4. Honey Cocaine – Can’t Sit With Us
  5. Asking Alexandria – The Black
  6. Dimmu Borgir – Mourning Palace
  7. Dj Khaled – Gold Slugs
  8. Possie – Father’s Day
  9. Hopsin – I Would’nt Do That
  10. Sesk – Real Talk
  11. Snak The Ripper – From The Dirt
  12. Wiz Khalifa – Roll Up
  13. King Roman – Easy
  14. Zany ft Kngbless – For The Weekend
  15. Bradley G ft Jennifer O’Kane – Sweetheart
  16. Cypress Hill – Mexican Rap
  17. Cheap Sober – Evil Bitch
  18. 4hunna00 – Pills And Racks
  19. Taryll Jackson – My Life Without You
  20. Possie – Proper
  21. Geto Boys – Bring It On
  22. Selwyn Pascoe – Come Back Home
Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-04-06

