Prison Show: 2025-03-09

  1. Nocturnal Animals – Panic Attack
  2. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  3. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mumma
  4. Alabama 3 – Woke up this morning
  5. John Lennon – Cold Turkey
  6. Pete Molinari – I don’t like the man that I am
  7. The Beat Taboo – South Of The Border
  8. Midnight Oil – Back on the borderline
  9. MC5 – Borderline
  10. The Sunburys – borderline
  11. X – i don’t wanna go out
  12. Los Palms – I Don’t Wanna Be Cool
  13. John Cale – Barracuda
  14. Beyond June – Lemonade City
  15. Screamfeeder – Sweet Little Oranges
  16. Madura Green – Maria’s Perfect Lemon
  17. The Breeders – Lime Hose
  18. the pastels – mandarin
  19. exploding white mice – pipeline
  20. Tom Waits – Goin’ Out West
  21. News – I’m So Confused
  22. Suzi Quatro – Brain Confusion
  23. Aretha Franklin with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Border Song (Holy Moses)
  24. tasha zappala – bluebird
  25. the systemaddicts – the price it’ll take
  26. Moody Beaches – Weird Friends
  27. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – I’m Your Man
  28. The Birthday Party – Happy Birthday
  29. Mia Dyson – The Driver
  30. Kitchen Witch – Shock
  31. Rocky’s Pride And Joy – Crawl
  32. Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
