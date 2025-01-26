Prison Show: 2025-01-26

- 1991 ft Alex Hosking – Jungle
- Marilyn Manson – Rock Is Dead
- Five Finger Death Punch – Wash It All Away
- Fiji – Come On Over
- Backyard Burnaz – Life & Music
- The Game & 50 Cent – Hate It Or Love It
- Eminem ft Rhianna – The Monster
- Machine Gun Kelly – Baddest
- The Black Eyed Peas – Don’t Lie
- YP – Out Of Sight
- Dotarachi – Respek
- Scribe – My Lady
- Last Century – Neon
- Rod Wave – Shooting Star
- Pooh Shiesty ft Lil Durk – Back In Blood
- NF – Let You Down
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Disciples – On My Mind
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Swervin
- Mozzy – So Lonely
- OFB SJ – Where We From
- MBE, Peezy – Motion
- Frazer & Murdz – That’s Life
- Kerser – 100 Of Em
- Nathan Grisdale – Smile
Reader's opinions