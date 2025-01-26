Prison Show: 2025-01-26

Written by on January 26, 2025

  1. 1991 ft Alex Hosking – Jungle
  2. Marilyn Manson – Rock Is Dead
  3. Five Finger Death Punch – Wash It All Away
  4. Fiji – Come On Over
  5. Backyard Burnaz – Life & Music
  6. The Game & 50 Cent – Hate It Or Love It
  7. Eminem ft Rhianna – The Monster
  8. Machine Gun Kelly – Baddest
  9. The Black Eyed Peas – Don’t Lie
  10. YP – Out Of Sight
  11. Dotarachi – Respek
  12. Scribe – My Lady
  13. Last Century – Neon
  14. Rod Wave – Shooting Star
  15. Pooh Shiesty ft Lil Durk – Back In Blood
  16. NF – Let You Down
  17. Jelly Roll – Liar
  18. Disciples – On My Mind
  19. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Swervin
  20. Mozzy – So Lonely
  21. OFB SJ – Where We From
  22. MBE, Peezy – Motion
  23. Frazer & Murdz – That’s Life
  24. Kerser – 100 Of Em
  25. Nathan Grisdale – Smile
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-26

Current track

Title

Artist