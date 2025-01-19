Prison Show: 2025-01-19

  1. Teddy Swims – Bad Dreams
  2. Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy
  3. Tupac & DMX – Hell & Back Remix
  4. Pop Smoke ft Chris Brown – Woo Baby
  5. Hopsin – Tell Em Who You Got It From
  6. Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
  7. Dawa – Said I Remember
  8. Nipsey Hussle ft Snoop Dogg – Let The Darkness In
  9. Bliss N Eso – Reflections
  10. Flume ft May-A – Say Nothing
  11. NBA Youngboy – Location
  12. Nesian Mystik – Sun Goes Down
  13. Yungeen Ace – Trenches
  14. Cheap Sober – Evil Bitch
  15. Vultcha – DTB
  16. DaWa – Jay Creek
  17. Bobby Bakes – Out The Box
  18. Jelly Roll – Liar
  19. Rack-Lo – What’s A Lo Life T Me
  20. NBA Youngboy – Right Foot Creep
  21. Deadmau5 – Professional Griefers
  22. Roger Knox – Goulburn Jail
  23. Jay Mic – Switched On Me
  24. Pistol Pete & Enzo – Don’t Know Me
  25. MGK – Sun To Me
  26. Black Sabbath – Paranoid
