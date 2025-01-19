Prison Show: 2025-01-19

- Teddy Swims – Bad Dreams
- Gin Blossoms – Hey Jealousy
- Tupac & DMX – Hell & Back Remix
- Pop Smoke ft Chris Brown – Woo Baby
- Hopsin – Tell Em Who You Got It From
- Joshua Idehen – Mum Does The Washing
- Dawa – Said I Remember
- Nipsey Hussle ft Snoop Dogg – Let The Darkness In
- Bliss N Eso – Reflections
- Flume ft May-A – Say Nothing
- NBA Youngboy – Location
- Nesian Mystik – Sun Goes Down
- Yungeen Ace – Trenches
- Cheap Sober – Evil Bitch
- Vultcha – DTB
- DaWa – Jay Creek
- Bobby Bakes – Out The Box
- Jelly Roll – Liar
- Rack-Lo – What’s A Lo Life T Me
- NBA Youngboy – Right Foot Creep
- Deadmau5 – Professional Griefers
- Roger Knox – Goulburn Jail
- Jay Mic – Switched On Me
- Pistol Pete & Enzo – Don’t Know Me
- MGK – Sun To Me
- Black Sabbath – Paranoid
Reader's opinions