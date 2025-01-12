Prison Show: 2025-01-12

Written by on January 12, 2025

  1. Killing Heidi – Calm Down
  2. Eskimo Joe – The First Time
  3. S.Dot – Everyday
  4. Zach Bryan – Something In The Orange
  5. Moneybagg Yo ft NBA Youngboy – Pleading The Fifth
  6. Odd Squad Family – Smoke My Pain
  7. Megan Thee Stallion – Plan B
  8. Hopsin – I Must Be On Something
  9. Backyard Burnaz – We Run This
  10. MG30 ft 30SideAce – No Hook
  11. Nooky – Tomorrow
  12. Michael Jackson – Man In The Mirror
  13. Mannyrr ft Lord Braco – Beat It
  14. Trex Da Menace – Jump Out
  15. Trex Da Menace – Jump Out
  16. Nathan Grisdale – Heaven
  17. Drake ft Niki Minaj – Best I Ever Had
  18. Ice Cube – Why We Thugs
  19. Jordan Eggly ft Dawa – Missing U Brother
  20. Nipsey Hussle ft Snoop Dogg – Let The Darkness In
  21. Sesk – Real Talk
  22. Tupac – Only God Can Judge Me
  23. Scarface – Smartz
  24. Karnivool – New Day
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2025-01-12

Current track

Title

Artist