Prison Show: 2024-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2024

  1. Blondie – I’m Always Touched By Your Presence My Dear
  2. Parcels – Leave Your Love
  3. Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye
  4. Polo G – Barely Holdin’ On
  5. Tory Lanez – LUV
  6. YNW Melly – Murder On My Mind
  7. Eastern Arrente Band – Kungka Pitjantjatjara
  8. Method Man Ft Mary J Blige – All I Need
  9. Immortal Technique – Creation & Destruction
  10. E40 – Choices
  11. Kehlani – After Hours
  12. Bliss N Esso ft Ceekay Jones – My Life
  13. Hopsin – Kill Her
  14. Day1 – Boss
  15. Dire Straits – Romeo & Juliet
  16. The Notorious BIG ft Tupac – Runnin (Izzamuzzic Remix)
  17. TPL Sava ft Fumez The Engineer – Plugged In
  18. The Game & OT Genasis – Homies
  19. Mozzy – New Era New KIng
  20. Pop Smoke – Gangstas
  21. Joyner Lucas & Ty Dolla $ign – Late To The Party
  22. Say True God – Missy
  23. Rj – Flex
  24. Hitta J3 ft Casanova – Whoop
  25. Jeezy ft Jay Z – Seen It All
  26. King Von – Took Her To The O
  27. The Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
  28. The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
  29. Manaz ft Hometown Dineros, MNops, Goobsy & Lariken – Homecoming
