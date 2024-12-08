Prison Show: 2024-12-08

- Blondie – I’m Always Touched By Your Presence My Dear
- Parcels – Leave Your Love
- Jeff Buckley – Last Goodbye
- Polo G – Barely Holdin’ On
- Tory Lanez – LUV
- YNW Melly – Murder On My Mind
- Eastern Arrente Band – Kungka Pitjantjatjara
- Method Man Ft Mary J Blige – All I Need
- Immortal Technique – Creation & Destruction
- E40 – Choices
- Kehlani – After Hours
- Bliss N Esso ft Ceekay Jones – My Life
- Hopsin – Kill Her
- Day1 – Boss
- Dire Straits – Romeo & Juliet
- The Notorious BIG ft Tupac – Runnin (Izzamuzzic Remix)
- TPL Sava ft Fumez The Engineer – Plugged In
- The Game & OT Genasis – Homies
- Mozzy – New Era New KIng
- Pop Smoke – Gangstas
- Joyner Lucas & Ty Dolla $ign – Late To The Party
- Say True God – Missy
- Rj – Flex
- Hitta J3 ft Casanova – Whoop
- Jeezy ft Jay Z – Seen It All
- King Von – Took Her To The O
- The Smashing Pumpkins – Disarm
- The Killers – Smile Like You Mean It
- Manaz ft Hometown Dineros, MNops, Goobsy & Lariken – Homecoming
