Prison Show: 2024-11-24

- Oasis – Wonderwall
- Puddle Of Mudd – She Hates Me
- KBS Choppa – On Smoke
- K-Ci & Jo Jo – All My Life
- Jessie J – Flashlight
- Mysonne – Freestyle On Flex
- 2Kray – RR Season
- PopSmoke ft Lil TJay – Mood Swings
- Speed Gang – Red Lipstick
- Pistol Pete & Enzo ft Bally Boy – F.A.M.I.L.Y
- SadBoy – Take A Ride
- Katy Perry ft Doechii – I’m His, He’s Mine
- Roland Singer – Kungka
- Tupac – My Block
- Chinx ft Jadakiss – Dope House
- Jeremih ft Ty Dolla $ign – Impatient
- Hopsin – Kumbaya
- Jonesy – I Want You Rita ( I Do This For You)
- Meek Mill – Save Me
- Moses ft Taktix & Kahukx – 3am
- Quando Rondo – Red Eye
- TrexDaMenace – War Ready
- Migos ft Gucci Mane – Slippery
- Say True God – Wicked
Reader's opinions