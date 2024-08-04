Prison Show: 2024-08-04

- Hayley Mary – The Lonely One
- Moloko – The Time Is Now
- Kerser – Deadset 3
- Foos Gone Wild – Chon Chon
- Ice Cube – I Rep That West
- KRS-One – Sound Of Da Police
- Big Sean ft E40 – I Don’t Fuck With You
- The Game ft Lil Scrappy – Southside
- Ciara & Chris Brown – How We Roll
- Pitbull ft Neyo – Give Me Everything
- Walker Hayes ft Kesha – Fancy Like
- Rihanna – Diamonds
- Burna52 – All Out
- Burna52 – Dinger
- J-Milla – Boomerang
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – I’m Not A Regular Person
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – It’s Crazy
- Pop Smoke ft Tamia – I’m So Into You
- The Weeknd – Often
- Future, Miley Cyrus ft Mr Hudson – Real & True
- Big Brovaz – Baby Boy
- ChillinIt – Overkill
- ChinaTownRunner – On 1
- Lil Durk – I Know
- Toosii – Favourite Song
Reader's opinions