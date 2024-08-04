Prison Show: 2024-08-04

  1. Hayley Mary – The Lonely One
  2. Moloko – The Time Is Now
  3. Kerser – Deadset 3
  4. Foos Gone Wild – Chon Chon
  5. Ice Cube – I Rep That West
  6. KRS-One – Sound Of Da Police
  7. Big Sean ft E40 – I Don’t Fuck With You
  8. The Game ft Lil Scrappy – Southside
  9. Ciara & Chris Brown – How We Roll
  10. Pitbull ft Neyo – Give Me Everything
  11. Walker Hayes ft Kesha – Fancy Like
  12. Rihanna – Diamonds
  13. Burna52 – All Out
  14. Burna52 – Dinger
  15. J-Milla – Boomerang
  16. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – I’m Not A Regular Person
  17. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – It’s Crazy
  18. Pop Smoke ft Tamia – I’m So Into You
  19. The Weeknd – Often
  20. Future, Miley Cyrus ft Mr Hudson – Real & True
  21. Big Brovaz – Baby Boy
  22. ChillinIt – Overkill
  23. ChinaTownRunner – On 1
  24. Lil Durk – I Know
  25. Toosii – Favourite Song
