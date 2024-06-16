Prison Show: 2024-06-16

June 16, 2024

  1. underscores – spoiled little brat
  2. Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Georgia Oakley) [Inkswell Remix]
  3. Stellar Mental – Call It A Day (feat. Mnops)
  4. Bloomy Meadows – Back Garden ft. TAIAHA
  5. Denzel Curry – HOT ONE ft. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg
  6. JPEGMAFIA – Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot
  7. Injury Reserve – Knees
  8. The Cranberries – Linger
  9. Sixpence None The Richer – Kiss Me
  10. General Public – Tenderness
  11. The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay or Go
  12. Weezer – Buddy Holly
  14. Stella Donnelly – If I Could Cry (it would feel like this)
  15. Client Liaison – Intervention
  16. SADE – Kiss of Life
  17. Tal Bachman – She’s So High
  18. DZ Deathrays – Gina Works At Hearts
  19. The Superjesus – Gravity
  20. Jebediah – Harpoon
  21. T-Pain – Buy U A Drink
  22. Leslie Carter – Like Wow
  23. Ben Folds – Rockin’ The Suburbs
  24. Santana feat. Michelle Branch – The Game of Love
  25. Matchbox Twenty – Push
  26. Beck – Debra
  27. Chrome Hoof – Crunching Down (On the Skull of A Newt)
  28. Cascade – Evacuate The Dancefloor
  29. Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels – Chase Me
  30. Gorillaz feat. Thundercat – Cracker Island
  31. Del The Funky Homosapien – Bubble Pop
