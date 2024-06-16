Prison Show: 2024-06-16

- underscores – spoiled little brat
- Theodore Moon – Seven Swords (feat. Georgia Oakley) [Inkswell Remix]
- Stellar Mental – Call It A Day (feat. Mnops)
- Bloomy Meadows – Back Garden ft. TAIAHA
- Denzel Curry – HOT ONE ft. TiaCorine & A$AP Ferg
- JPEGMAFIA – Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot
- Injury Reserve – Knees
- The Cranberries – Linger
- Sixpence None The Richer – Kiss Me
- General Public – Tenderness
- The Belair Lip Bombs – Stay or Go
- Weezer – Buddy Holly
- Stella Donnelly – If I Could Cry (it would feel like this)
- Client Liaison – Intervention
- SADE – Kiss of Life
- Tal Bachman – She’s So High
- DZ Deathrays – Gina Works At Hearts
- The Superjesus – Gravity
- Jebediah – Harpoon
- T-Pain – Buy U A Drink
- Leslie Carter – Like Wow
- Ben Folds – Rockin’ The Suburbs
- Santana feat. Michelle Branch – The Game of Love
- Matchbox Twenty – Push
- Beck – Debra
- Chrome Hoof – Crunching Down (On the Skull of A Newt)
- Cascade – Evacuate The Dancefloor
- Danger Mouse feat. Run The Jewels – Chase Me
- Gorillaz feat. Thundercat – Cracker Island
- Del The Funky Homosapien – Bubble Pop
