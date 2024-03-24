Prison Show: 2024-03-24

Written by on March 24, 2024

  1. The Damned – Eloise
  2. Yanko – Painting A Picture
  3. Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
  4. Tupac – Staight Ballin
  5. Fabolous ft Tamia – So Into You
  6. Arrente Band – Kungka Pitjantjara
  7. NF – Bullet
  8. Burna52 – All Out
  9. Justin Timberlake – Selfish
  10. Trqavis Scott – Highest In The Room
  11. Future – Deeper Than The Ocean
  12. G-Eazy & Halsey – Him & I
  13. SL – Tropical
  14. Bias B – Bundle Of Bars
  15. Hilltop Hoods – Stopping All Stations
  16. Jacquees fts Dej Loaf – At The Club
  17. Nicki Minaj – Megatron
  18. Roc-A-Fella – We Are The Champions
  19. Greeley – Talk Shit
  20. Kerser – Don’t Fuck With Kerser
  21. Sever ft Complete, Solitary – Batter Up
  22. Schooly D – I Wanna Get Dusted
  23. Necro – I Need Drugs
  24. Caine – Ruthless Northerner
  25. Hot Boii ft Pooh Sheisty – Malcolm X
