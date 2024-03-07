Prison Show: 2024-03-07

  1. Dua Lipa – Houdini
  2. Selena Gomez – Love On
  3. Nokz78 – Warm Up
  4. Ice T – Cop Killer
  5. Juice Wrld – Wishing Well
  6. Something For Kate – Deja Vu
  7. 2KayRay – Dreadheadz
  8. Redman – Tonights Da Night
  9. Mac11 – Still Active
  10. Tupac ft Kendrick Lamar – Picture Me Rolling Remix
  11. On The Gang – Cold Summer Part 2
  12. J Cole – No Role Modelz
  13. Freddy The Foxxx – Meet Some Skins
  14. Ice Cube – Ghetto Vet
  15. Chopper Reed, Justice & Anecdote – The Heist
  16. Ice Cube – Roll All Day
  17. Burna Boy ft Stormzy – Real Life
  18. Ljae – Tired
  19. Nippsey Hussle ft J Cole – Heaven Or Hell
  20. Troy Ave ft Young Lito – She Belongs To The Game
  21. Rops1 – Life Of Mine
  22. Tupac – Tradin War Stories
  23. Lajamanu Teenage Band – Prisoner
  24. Mariah Carey – Dreamlover
