Prison Show: 2024-02-25

  1. Live – Dolphins Cry
  2. Bridgy – Dirt
  3. 21 Savage – Redrum
  4. KRS One – 9mm Goes Bang
  5. KZ – Cold Summer
  6. Johnny Morris – Prisoner
  7. Flowz Dilione – Depressed Confessions
  8. Juice Wrld – Legend
  9. Garren ft G.Perico – L.A. Shit
  10. Willie D – I Need Pussay
  11. Cardi B – Up
  12. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft Khalid – Another Day Gone
  13. Hooligan Hefs – Send It
  14. Burna52 – All Out
  15. Juice Wrld ft Lil Yzi Vert – Wasted
  16. Tupac – Cradle To The Grave
  17. Ol’ Dirty Bastard – Protect Ya Neck 11 The Zoo
  18. Dreezy ft Jerimiah – Body
  19. Clandestein – Eye 4 An Eye
  20. TKO & Ray Pittt – Weekdays
  21. Fabolous ft Ashanti – So Into You
  22. Lil TJay ft Toosii – Love Hurts
  23. Cryptic Wisdom – & Years
  24. Juice Wrld – Hurt Me
  25. Nathan Grisdale – Heaven
  26. Mozzy, Dcmbr – Afraid
  27. Flowz Dilione – Behind Bars
