Prison Show: 2024-02-11

  1. Pantera (USA) – Suicide Note, Pt.1 (Remastered)
  2. Pantera (USA) – Suicide Bite, Part.2 (Remastered)
  3. Crowbar (USA) – Numb Sensitive (Studio)
  4. Broken Loose (SAus) – Say Your Goodbyes
  5. Judas Priest (UK) – Panic Attack
  6. KK’s Priest (UK/USA) – Sons of the Sentinel
  7. Fight (UK) – Human Crate
  8. Ace Frehley (USA) – 10,000 Volts
  9. AC/DC (AUS) – High Voltage (Original Australian Release)
  10. Electric Wizard (UK) – Mourning Prayer, Pt 1
  11. Scratch Lines (SAus) – Grief
  12. AfterBlood (GRE) – Take
  13. Freedom of Fear (SAus) – Primordius
  14. The Black Dahlia Murder (USA) – How Very Dead
  15. Carcass (UK) – Buried Dreams
  16. Apocalyptic Annihilation (SAus) – Path to Hell
  17. Christ Dismembered (SAus) – Swarm of the Black Mass
  18. Hour of Penace (ITA) – Blight and Conquer
  19. Bong Coffin (SAus) – Messiah
  20. A Murder of Crows (SAus) – Here Comes the Pain
  21. All Shall Perish (USA) – Wage Slaves
  22. Borknagar (NOR) – Moon
  23. Decide (USA) – Bury The Cross…With Your Christ
  24. Fear Factory (USA) – Martyr
  25. Kerry King (USA) – Idle Hands
