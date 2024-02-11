Prison Show: 2024-02-11

- Pantera (USA) – Suicide Note, Pt.1 (Remastered)
- Pantera (USA) – Suicide Bite, Part.2 (Remastered)
- Crowbar (USA) – Numb Sensitive (Studio)
- Broken Loose (SAus) – Say Your Goodbyes
- Judas Priest (UK) – Panic Attack
- KK’s Priest (UK/USA) – Sons of the Sentinel
- Fight (UK) – Human Crate
- Ace Frehley (USA) – 10,000 Volts
- AC/DC (AUS) – High Voltage (Original Australian Release)
- Electric Wizard (UK) – Mourning Prayer, Pt 1
- Scratch Lines (SAus) – Grief
- AfterBlood (GRE) – Take
- Freedom of Fear (SAus) – Primordius
- The Black Dahlia Murder (USA) – How Very Dead
- Carcass (UK) – Buried Dreams
- Apocalyptic Annihilation (SAus) – Path to Hell
- Christ Dismembered (SAus) – Swarm of the Black Mass
- Hour of Penace (ITA) – Blight and Conquer
- Bong Coffin (SAus) – Messiah
- A Murder of Crows (SAus) – Here Comes the Pain
- All Shall Perish (USA) – Wage Slaves
- Borknagar (NOR) – Moon
- Decide (USA) – Bury The Cross…With Your Christ
- Fear Factory (USA) – Martyr
- Kerry King (USA) – Idle Hands
