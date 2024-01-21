Prison Show: 2024-01-21

January 21, 2024

  1. Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
  2. P.Diddy ft Faith Evans & 112 – I’ll Be Missing You
  3. Rudeboy – Reason With Me
  4. FIVI 051 – Rap Scene Fake
  5. G Eazy , Tyler Grey ft Halsey – Mary Jane
  6. Maxi Dee – Fire
  7. King Von – How It Go
  8. Willie Nelson – Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
  9. Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F
  10. Polo G ft Mustard – Heartless
  11. Prince Dre – Snitch K
  12. SL – Tropical
  13. Roddy Ricch – Every Season
  14. Pop Smoke ft Lil Tjay – Mannequin
  15. Lil Sick – Jail Sex
  16. Burna ft Stormzy – Real Life
  17. Foresta ft Kabaka Pyramid & Protoje – Quiet Thoughts
  18. Korupt One – Addiction Kills
  19. The Four Owls – Think Twice
  20. Big Scoob ft B-Legit & E-40 – Bitch Please
  21. Getto Boys – Minds Playing Tricks On Me
  22. Alex Jones – My Time Part 2
  23. Pop Smoke ft Lil TJay – Mood Swings
  24. easy e – dopeman
