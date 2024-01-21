Prison Show: 2024-01-21

- Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence
- P.Diddy ft Faith Evans & 112 – I’ll Be Missing You
- Rudeboy – Reason With Me
- FIVI 051 – Rap Scene Fake
- G Eazy , Tyler Grey ft Halsey – Mary Jane
- Maxi Dee – Fire
- King Von – How It Go
- Willie Nelson – Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain
- Hitkidd & Glorilla – F.N.F
- Polo G ft Mustard – Heartless
- Prince Dre – Snitch K
- SL – Tropical
- Roddy Ricch – Every Season
- Pop Smoke ft Lil Tjay – Mannequin
- Lil Sick – Jail Sex
- Burna ft Stormzy – Real Life
- Foresta ft Kabaka Pyramid & Protoje – Quiet Thoughts
- Korupt One – Addiction Kills
- The Four Owls – Think Twice
- Big Scoob ft B-Legit & E-40 – Bitch Please
- Getto Boys – Minds Playing Tricks On Me
- Alex Jones – My Time Part 2
- Pop Smoke ft Lil TJay – Mood Swings
- easy e – dopeman
