Prison Show: 2023-12-31

Written by on December 31, 2023

  1. Tiesto ft Kyler England – Take Me
  2. Will Sparks – Round Roiund
  3. Juice WRLD, Eminem & Benny Blanco – Lace It
  4. Skux – Throw Away Bars
  5. Fivi – Back In The Day
  6. The Angels – We Gotta Get Out Of This Place
  7. The Angels – Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again
  8. Pop Smoke – Back Door
  9. Chris Brown, Young Thug – Go Crazy
  10. Ariana Grande – Last Christmas
  11. Calvin Harris & Sam Smith – Desire
  12. Disturbed – Sound Of Silence
  13. Metallica – Turn The Page
  14. Jack Harlow – Lovin On Me
  15. Crowded House – Better Be Home Soon
  16. 10CC – Dreadlock Holiday
  17. Tupac ft Outlawz – This Life I Lead
  18. Dustin Lynch – Stars Like Confetti
  19. Luke Combs – Growin Up & Gettin Old
  20. TLC – Something Wicked This Way Comes
  21. The 046 – Run Run
  22. Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
  23. Layton Greene – Never Knew
  24. Harmonize – Happy Birthday
  25. Diamond Platnumz – Baba Lao
  26. Gucci Mane – Truth
  27. Gucci Mane – Back On
  28. Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Man In The Mirror
  29. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – DTB 4 Life
  30. Eric Clapton – Tears In Heaven
  31. Jarren Benton – Skitzo
  32. D.Corp – Cypher Session 1
  33. Linkin Park – Leave Out All The Rest
  34. Linkin Park – What I’ve Done
  35. Guy Sebastian – I Chose Good
  36. Kogz – Most Chicks
  37. Kevin Bloody Wilson – Hey Santa
  38. Mr Eazi ft Burna Boy – Miss You Mad
  39. Mr Eazi – Leg Over
  40. Big L – Devils Son
  41. Diddy ft Skylar Grey – Dirty Money -Coming Home
  42. Eminem – Headlights
  43. Peredition – Oxygen
  44. Peredition – Crisis
  45. Nightcore – Demons
  46. Nightcore – Angel With A Shotgun
  47. Willy Epson – Refuse To Lose
  48. TKO & Emcee OB – For My Brothers
  49. Jugada & Fernatik – Never Change
  50. Tupac – Only God Can Judge Me
  51. Tupac – I Wonder If Heavens Got A Ghetto
  52. Drae Cliche – Reminder
  53. Drae Cliche – Ambition
  54. Blink 182 – One More Time
  55. 22Gz – Cash App
