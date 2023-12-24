Prison Show: 2023-12-24

- Will Sparks – Come With Me
- Ultrabeat – Pretty Green Eyes
- Omay Lay – I’m A Mess
- Chris Paul – Frosty The Dope Man
- Ava Max – Christmas Without You
- Notorious B.I.G – Sideways remix
- King Von – Armed And Dangerous
- King Von – War With Us
- Abstract ft Ruth B – Neverland
- Neil Young – The Needle & The Damage Done
- Barny – Police Stop My Car
- Blue Oyster Cult – The Reaper
- 5114 – Drunk And Lovin It
- 5114 – The Realist Outfit
- Kevin Bloody Wilson – Santa Was Stoned
- Abra Cadabra ft Kush – Art Of War
- Abra Cadabra ft Kush – How We Living
- Joyner Lucas – Snitch
- OneFour – Welcome To Prison
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Jungle
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – R.O.D
- Flava 691 – Gangsta Love
- HB Boyz – Loyalty
- Romeo ft Taylor Swift – Romeo Save Me
- Shinedown – Call Me
- Miley Cyrus, Future ft Mr Hudson – Real & True
- YNW Melly – Murder On My Mind
- Tyga – Icecream Man
- Rops1 – Need Your Love Part 2
- Gravy Baby – Been Out Here
- Fivi – Rap Scenes Fake
- Jimwat – Under 18
- Hooligan Hefs – Not Guilty
- Tyla – Water
- G Bugz ft JJ Esko – Trapspot
- J Boog – Love Me
- Lola Brooke ft Billy B – Don’t Play With It
- Shyheim ft Tekitha – Manchild
- Alchemist – Different Worlds
- Nter – Neverland
- Dax – Changes
- Chronixx – Santa Claus
- Solda Nast – Cherie Coco
- Bruce Springsteen – My Hometown
- Pink Floyd – Learning To Fly
- Young Buck – Public Opinion
- Bobby Shmurda – No Time For Sleep
- Mobb Deep – Shook Ones Part 1
- Ice Cube – Jack N The Box
- Vents – Rollin Balls
- Son Of Sam – Scat Day
- Freddy Foxx – Meet Some Skins
- Merkules – Givin Up (Trust Your Gut)
- KidKrusher – Naughty List
- Wiz Kalifa ft Charlie Puth – See You Again
- Yungeen Ace – ATK War
Reader's opinions