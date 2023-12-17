Prison Show: 2023-12-17

- Joshiah Porter – Wati Ngaanyatjarra
- Akon – Never Took The Time
- Bone Thugs N Harmony ft Akon – I Tried
- Darren Long – She’s My Only One Girl
- YG – I’m A Thug Part 2
- 2Kayray – Dreadheadz
- Rates – Ferocious
- Merkules – Shape Of You
- Sleepy Hallow – Deep End Freestyle
- El Schnobes – Trap Shit
- Complete – Loony Bin
- Turbulence – Based On A True Story
- Lil Sknow – Wolf In Sheep Skin
- Willie D – Need Some Pussy
- UB40 – Can’t Help Falling In Love With You
- Abra Cadabra – Art Of War
- Sim Santana ft King Von – For A Fact
- Amata Band – Pitjantjarra Prisoner
- Estae ft Tarsk – Places
- Hunter & Dazastah ft Drapht – Adolecence
- Fast Boy – Forget You
- Mr Easy – Strangest Things
- Hooligan Hefs – More Life
- Rates – Nightmare
- YG – 2 Brazy
- Flowz Dilione – Behind Bars
Reader's opinions