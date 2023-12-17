Prison Show: 2023-12-17

  1. Joshiah Porter – Wati Ngaanyatjarra
  2. Akon – Never Took The Time
  3. Bone Thugs N Harmony ft Akon – I Tried
  4. Darren Long – She’s My Only One Girl
  5. YG – I’m A Thug Part 2
  6. 2Kayray – Dreadheadz
  7. Rates – Ferocious
  8. Merkules – Shape Of You
  9. Sleepy Hallow – Deep End Freestyle
  10. El Schnobes – Trap Shit
  11. Complete – Loony Bin
  12. Turbulence – Based On A True Story
  13. Lil Sknow – Wolf In Sheep Skin
  14. Willie D – Need Some Pussy
  15. UB40 – Can’t Help Falling In Love With You
  16. Abra Cadabra – Art Of War
  17. Sim Santana ft King Von – For A Fact
  18. Amata Band – Pitjantjarra Prisoner
  19. Estae ft Tarsk – Places
  20. Hunter & Dazastah ft Drapht – Adolecence
  21. Fast Boy – Forget You
  22. Mr Easy – Strangest Things
  23. Hooligan Hefs – More Life
  24. Rates – Nightmare
  25. YG – 2 Brazy
  26. Flowz Dilione – Behind Bars
