Prison Show: 2023-11-12

Written by on November 12, 2023

  1. Iron Maiden – Hallowed Be Thy Name
  2. Calvin & Harris & Sam Smith – Desire
  3. King Von – Ain’t My Fault
  4. Eazy E – Real Mutherphukin G’s
  5. Illy – Brother
  6. Trex Da Menace ft Stevo Stain – Murda Shit
  7. Roddy Richh – Down Below
  8. Ki-Mani Marley – Ghetto Soldier
  9. Chris Brown – With You
  10. Pop Smoke ft Lil Tjay – Mood Swings
  11. London Grammar – Strong Remix
  12. Bino Rideaux ft Nipsy Hussle – B.I.A
  13. Tupac – Shorty Gonna Be A Thug
  14. Central Cee – Let Go
  15. Roy Woods – Snow White
  16. TKO & Nter – Hustle Game
  17. David Guetta ft Bebe Rexa – I’m Good
  18. Chiggz ft Smak & Nate G – Get It
  19. Dawa Long – Marutjulu
  20. Skitz Kraven – Magic
  21. Rates – Ferocious
  22. Sinead O’Connor – Nothing Compares 2 U
  23. Jagged Edge – Lets Get Married
  24. Wiz Khalifa – Black & Yellow
  25. Avicii – Hey Brother
  26. Elvy Da God – LaMafamilia
