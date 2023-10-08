Prison Show: 2023-10-08

Written by on October 8, 2023

  1. Labrinth – Jealous
  2. Yves Tumor – Kerosene
  3. Johnny Cash – Hurt
  4. Otis Redding – Sittin On The Dock Of The Bay
  5. Megan Thee Stallion – Plan B
  6. Colicchie – Drug Addiction
  7. Flowz Dilione – Behind Bars
  8. Joyner Lucas – Snitch
  9. Kerser – Speak Of That
  10. Alt-J – Breezeblocks
  11. Pop Smoke – Mood Swings
  12. Hotboii – Goat Talk
  13. Hooligan Hefs – Checkmate
  14. TrexDaMenace & Swervo – Flags Up
  15. Mannyrr ft Lord Bravo – Beat It
  16. Nter – Trap House
  17. Koori Rep – The Reply
  18. Ice Cube – Roll All Day
  19. Warren G – Whats Love Got To Do With It
  20. Smokie – If You Think You Know How To Love Me
  21. Juice WRLD FT NBA Youngboy – Bandit
  22. Cher – If I Can Turn Back Time
  23. Metallica – Nothing Else Matters
  24. OneFour – Welcome To Prison
  25. Nter & Kerser – Kings Of Gutter Rap
  26. Manaz Ill – Self Care
  27. Doobie – Rolling Up My Weed
