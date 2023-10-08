Prison Show: 2023-10-08

- Labrinth – Jealous
- Yves Tumor – Kerosene
- Johnny Cash – Hurt
- Otis Redding – Sittin On The Dock Of The Bay
- Megan Thee Stallion – Plan B
- Colicchie – Drug Addiction
- Flowz Dilione – Behind Bars
- Joyner Lucas – Snitch
- Kerser – Speak Of That
- Alt-J – Breezeblocks
- Pop Smoke – Mood Swings
- Hotboii – Goat Talk
- Hooligan Hefs – Checkmate
- TrexDaMenace & Swervo – Flags Up
- Mannyrr ft Lord Bravo – Beat It
- Nter – Trap House
- Koori Rep – The Reply
- Ice Cube – Roll All Day
- Warren G – Whats Love Got To Do With It
- Smokie – If You Think You Know How To Love Me
- Juice WRLD FT NBA Youngboy – Bandit
- Cher – If I Can Turn Back Time
- Metallica – Nothing Else Matters
- OneFour – Welcome To Prison
- Nter & Kerser – Kings Of Gutter Rap
- Manaz Ill – Self Care
- Doobie – Rolling Up My Weed
