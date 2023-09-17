Prison Show: 2023-09-17

- Van Halen – On Fire
- Foo Fighters – Show Me How
- Nter – Run This
- Post Malone – Circles
- AC/DC – Hells Bells
- Dire Straits – Brothers In Arms
- Ft HopOut – Cause N Effect
- Tjupi Band Dwayne Abbott – Radio
- Tory Lanez – Who Needs Love
- Wizkid ft Major Lazer – Naughty Ride
- Willie D ft Choice – I Need Some Pussy
- Metallica – One
- Central Cee & ArrDee – Goosebumps
- Lucky Dube – Mama
- Ausmax – Jungle City
- Trey Songz ft Nicki Minaj – Touchin, Lovin
- Mr Eazi – Leg Over
- 2KRay – DreadHeadz
- Joeboy – Sip (Alcohol)
- Mustard ft Roddy Ricch – Ballin
- Pantera – 5 Minutes Alone
- ChillinIt – Pac Energy
- Method Man – Built For This
- Drake & Onefour – Behind Barz
- ChillinIt – Same Old Brothers
- Jeff Buckley – Have’nt You Heard
