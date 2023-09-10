Prison Show: 2023-09-10

- Icehouse ft Chrissy Amphlet – Love In Motion
- Divinyls – Pleasure & Pain
- Stone Sour – Through Glass
- Koffee – Toast
- Omah Lay – I’m A Mess
- Slipknot – Hard To Be Here
- Slipknot – Psychosocial
- Pop Smoke ft Swae Lee – Creature
- Pop Smoke ft Quavo – Shake The Room
- Rammstein – Ich Will
- Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitongoze
- Too Short – Freaky Tales
- Hush – Bony Moronie
- Junior Tucker – She’s Just 16
- Cutting Crew – Just Died In Your Arms Tonight
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Free Fallin
- Kogz One – Fuck You
- Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid – Eastside
- Jason Heerah – Kifer To Pale Danse
- Raging Fyah – Jah Glory
- Skunkhour – Stadium
- Tupac – Starin Through My Rearview
- N.W.A. – Fuck Da Police
- Kevin Gates – Big Gangsta
- Youngin Lipz ft Ay Hucho – Wewantwraiths-Celine
- Capo 400 – Sides
Reader's opinions