Prison Show: 2023-09-10

Written by on September 10, 2023

  1. Icehouse ft Chrissy Amphlet – Love In Motion
  2. Divinyls – Pleasure & Pain
  3. Stone Sour – Through Glass
  4. Koffee – Toast
  5. Omah Lay – I’m A Mess
  6. Slipknot – Hard To Be Here
  7. Slipknot – Psychosocial
  8. Pop Smoke ft Swae Lee – Creature
  9. Pop Smoke ft Quavo – Shake The Room
  10. Rammstein – Ich Will
  11. Rayvanny ft Diamond Platnumz – Nitongoze
  12. Too Short – Freaky Tales
  13. Hush – Bony Moronie
  14. Junior Tucker – She’s Just 16
  15. Cutting Crew – Just Died In Your Arms Tonight
  16. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Free Fallin
  17. Kogz One – Fuck You
  18. Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid – Eastside
  19. Jason Heerah – Kifer To Pale Danse
  20. Raging Fyah – Jah Glory
  21. Skunkhour – Stadium
  22. Tupac – Starin Through My Rearview
  23. N.W.A. – Fuck Da Police
  24. Kevin Gates – Big Gangsta
  25. Youngin Lipz ft Ay Hucho – Wewantwraiths-Celine
  26. Capo 400 – Sides
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Snooze Button w/Sonia: 2023-09-10

Current track

Title

Artist