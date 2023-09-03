Prison Show: 2023-09-03

  1. Split Enz – Dirty Creature
  2. Split Enz – Poor Boy
  3. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – DTB 4 Life
  4. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Non Judgemental
  5. Yelawolf – Happy Father’s Day
  6. Flavour – Chinny Baby
  7. Mi-Sex – Down The Line
  8. Snap Dogg – Fallen
  9. Turbulence – Vampire Slayer
  10. Duran Duran – Planet Earth
  11. Rita Ora ft Chris Brown – Body On Me
  12. Nter – Neverland
  13. David Bowie – Cat People(Putting Out Fire)
  14. Bizzy Bone ft Bone Thugs & Harmony – Thugz Cry
  15. Bone Thugs & Harmony – Look Into My Eyes
  16. Nter One – Snoe Fall
  17. Blackberry Smoke – One Horse Town
  18. Arrdee ft Tion Wayne – Hold On I Still Want You
  19. Manaz Ill – Sonshine
  20. Lucky Dube – Remember Me
  21. Machinations – My Hearts On Fire
  22. Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
  23. Willie Nelson – Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
  24. Zach Bryan – Heading South
  25. Possie ft Lord Bravo – Trenches
  26. Kerser – Seen It All
  27. Sam Barber – Straight & Narrow
