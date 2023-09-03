Prison Show: 2023-09-03

- Split Enz – Dirty Creature
- Split Enz – Poor Boy
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – DTB 4 Life
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Non Judgemental
- Yelawolf – Happy Father’s Day
- Flavour – Chinny Baby
- Mi-Sex – Down The Line
- Snap Dogg – Fallen
- Turbulence – Vampire Slayer
- Duran Duran – Planet Earth
- Rita Ora ft Chris Brown – Body On Me
- Nter – Neverland
- David Bowie – Cat People(Putting Out Fire)
- Bizzy Bone ft Bone Thugs & Harmony – Thugz Cry
- Bone Thugs & Harmony – Look Into My Eyes
- Nter One – Snoe Fall
- Blackberry Smoke – One Horse Town
- Arrdee ft Tion Wayne – Hold On I Still Want You
- Manaz Ill – Sonshine
- Lucky Dube – Remember Me
- Machinations – My Hearts On Fire
- Pool Toy – Coober Pedy
- Willie Nelson – Angel Flying Too Close To The Ground
- Zach Bryan – Heading South
- Possie ft Lord Bravo – Trenches
- Kerser – Seen It All
- Sam Barber – Straight & Narrow
Reader's opinions