Prison Show: 2023-08-27

- Yves Tumor – Kerosene
- James Blunt – Monsters
- Chingy – Jackpot
- Konshens – Turn Around
- P.Diddy – I Need A Girl
- Kevin Gates – 2 Phones
- A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – R.O.D
- Fireboy DML – Ashawo
- Hopsin – Ill Mind Of Hopsin 5
- Eminem – Sing For The Moment
- Digga D – DTF
- Harmonize ft Diamond Platnumz – Kwangwaru
- Glen Shorrock & Brian Cadd – A Little Ray Of Sunshine
- Fejoint – Come Closer
- ChillinIt – Same Old Brothers
- Flowz Dilione – Behind Bars
- Empire Cast – Chasing The Sky
- Bob Marley – Is This Love
- Omah Lay – I’m A Mess
- Yung Bleu – You’re Mines Still
- Lucky Dube – Romeo
- P Money – Still (Is Grime Dead)
- Whitney Houston – When You Believe
- Vernon Oxford – This Woman Is Mine
Reader's opinions