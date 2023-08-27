Prison Show: 2023-08-27

August 27, 2023

  1. Yves Tumor – Kerosene
  2. James Blunt – Monsters
  3. Chingy – Jackpot
  4. Konshens – Turn Around
  5. P.Diddy – I Need A Girl
  6. Kevin Gates – 2 Phones
  7. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – R.O.D
  8. Fireboy DML – Ashawo
  9. Hopsin – Ill Mind Of Hopsin 5
  10. Eminem – Sing For The Moment
  11. Digga D – DTF
  12. Harmonize ft Diamond Platnumz – Kwangwaru
  13. Glen Shorrock & Brian Cadd – A Little Ray Of Sunshine
  14. Fejoint – Come Closer
  15. ChillinIt – Same Old Brothers
  16. Flowz Dilione – Behind Bars
  17. Empire Cast – Chasing The Sky
  18. Bob Marley – Is This Love
  19. Omah Lay – I’m A Mess
  20. Yung Bleu – You’re Mines Still
  21. Lucky Dube – Romeo
  22. P Money – Still (Is Grime Dead)
  23. Whitney Houston – When You Believe
  24. Vernon Oxford – This Woman Is Mine
