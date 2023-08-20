Prison Show: 2023-08-20

Written by on August 20, 2023

  1. Billy Idol – Mony Mony
  2. YG – Handgun
  3. Zum ft Sheensea – Rebel
  4. Big B – Hooligan
  5. The Notorious B.I.G – Going Back To Cali
  6. Pop Smoke – The Woo
  7. J Cole ft James Fauntleroy – Born Sinner
  8. Alan Walker – Faded
  9. Bullet For My Valentine – Scream, Aim Fire
  10. Luke Coombs – Fast Car
  11. Diamond Platnumz ft Koffi Olamide – Waah
  12. Akinyele – Put It In Your Mouth
  13. Chris Brown – Glow In The Dark
  14. Keznamdi ft Chronixx – My Love For You
  15. Lil Durk ft Pooh Sheisty – Should’ve Ducked
  16. Terra Firma – The Night The Heaven’s Cried
  17. Kogz – Shut The Fuck Up
  18. Hooligan Hefs – Make Money Not Friends
  19. Nter – Silverspoons
  20. Tupac – Hit Em Up
  21. Wiz Khalifa – Young Wild & Free
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Set The Controls: 2023-08-20

Current track

Title

Artist