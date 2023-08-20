Prison Show: 2023-08-20

- Billy Idol – Mony Mony
- YG – Handgun
- Zum ft Sheensea – Rebel
- Big B – Hooligan
- The Notorious B.I.G – Going Back To Cali
- Pop Smoke – The Woo
- J Cole ft James Fauntleroy – Born Sinner
- Alan Walker – Faded
- Bullet For My Valentine – Scream, Aim Fire
- Luke Coombs – Fast Car
- Diamond Platnumz ft Koffi Olamide – Waah
- Akinyele – Put It In Your Mouth
- Chris Brown – Glow In The Dark
- Keznamdi ft Chronixx – My Love For You
- Lil Durk ft Pooh Sheisty – Should’ve Ducked
- Terra Firma – The Night The Heaven’s Cried
- Kogz – Shut The Fuck Up
- Hooligan Hefs – Make Money Not Friends
- Nter – Silverspoons
- Tupac – Hit Em Up
- Wiz Khalifa – Young Wild & Free
