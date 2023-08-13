Prison Show: 2023-08-13

- INXS – Johnsons Aeroplane
- Colin Hay – Waiting for my real life to begin
- Meek Mill – Dreams & Nightmares
- Chris Brown ft Nas – Black Lives Matter
- Flowz – Reasons
- Lil Sick – Jail Sex
- Keith Urban – Break On Me
- Onyx ft Knuckles – Monsters & Gorillas
- Mysonnon – Ambitionz Az A Ridah
- King Von – Took Her To The O
- Colichhie – Drug Addiction
- DJ Loa – My Love
- Metallica – Welcome Home Sanatarium
- Flavour – Chinny Baby
- Mozzy & Dcmbr – Afraid
- King Promise – Selfish
- Magic Dirt – Dirty Jeans
- Cheap Sober – Let Down
- Maci Rooc & Hooligan Hefs – Who’s Real
- Bebe Rexa &Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
- Nter – Neverland
- Swae Lee ft Rae Sremmurd – Guatamala
- Abra Cadabra – Spin This Coupe
- Dax – To Be A Man
