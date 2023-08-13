Prison Show: 2023-08-13

Written by on August 13, 2023

  1. INXS – Johnsons Aeroplane
  2. Colin Hay – Waiting for my real life to begin
  3. Meek Mill – Dreams & Nightmares
  4. Chris Brown ft Nas – Black Lives Matter
  5. Flowz – Reasons
  6. Lil Sick – Jail Sex
  7. Keith Urban – Break On Me
  8. Onyx ft Knuckles – Monsters & Gorillas
  9. Mysonnon – Ambitionz Az A Ridah
  10. King Von – Took Her To The O
  11. Colichhie – Drug Addiction
  12. DJ Loa – My Love
  13. Metallica – Welcome Home Sanatarium
  14. Flavour – Chinny Baby
  15. Mozzy & Dcmbr – Afraid
  16. King Promise – Selfish
  17. Magic Dirt – Dirty Jeans
  18. Cheap Sober – Let Down
  19. Maci Rooc & Hooligan Hefs – Who’s Real
  20. Bebe Rexa &Florida Georgia Line – Meant To Be
  21. Nter – Neverland
  22. Swae Lee ft Rae Sremmurd – Guatamala
  23. Abra Cadabra – Spin This Coupe
  24. Dax – To Be A Man
