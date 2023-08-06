Prison Show: 2023-08-06

Written by on August 6, 2023

  1. Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
  2. Mondo Rock – No Time
  3. Wiley – Boasty
  4. Korn – Blind
  5. Casey Lynch ft Eastern Arrente Band – Power Director
  6. AC/DC – Hells Bells
  7. Lee Kernaghan – Flying With The King
  8. Keith Urban – Break On Me
  9. TKO – Gone
  10. Black Sherif – KwakuThe Traveller
  11. Tech N9ne – Klusterfuck
  12. DJ Noiz & Tenelle – Island King
  13. Jeremih – Fuck You All The Time
  14. Juice Wrld – Lucid Dreams
  15. Atlus – My Heart Hurts
  16. Kevin Gates – Cartel Swag
  17. Troy Ave – She Belongs To The Game
  18. Dinah Jane – Bottled Up
  19. Zayn – Pillow Talk
  20. Russ Millions & Tion Wayne – Body
  21. Tyga ft Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – Goddamn
  22. Lil Kim ft Puff Daddy – Queen Bitch Part 2`
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-08-06

Current track

Title

Artist