Prison Show: 2023-06-11

Written by on June 11, 2023

  1. The Corrs – Love To Love You
  2. Polo G – Picture This
  3. Tupac – Shorty Wanna Be a Thug
  4. Creedence Clearwater Revival – Bad Moon Rising
  5. The Proclaimers – 500 Miles
  6. 2 Live Crew – Me So Horny
  7. J Cole ft Bas – 100 Mil
  8. Tina Turner – Simply The Best
  9. Masi Rooc – Dead
  10. Django – Freedom
  11. Freesouls – ABGz
  12. Kevin Gates – Wish I Had It
  13. Mase – All I Ever Wanted
  14. Soldnast – Sherie Coco
  15. Wizkid – African Bad Girl
  16. Doggystyleeee – Still Westside
  17. Kid Ink ft Fetty Wap – Promise
  18. Starship – Nothings Gonna Stop Us Now
  19. LP – Lost On You
  20. Lowkey ft Logic – Relatives
  21. Miguel – Sure Thing
  22. Hooligan Hefs – Who’s Real
  23. SZA – Supermodel
  24. Kameron Marlowe – Giving You Up
  25. Unknown T – Fresh Home
  26. The Game – Like Father, Like Son
  27. Lil Kim – How Many Licks
