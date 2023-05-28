Prison Show: 2023-05-28

- Tina Turner – Steamy Windows
- Tina Turner – Nutbush City Limits
- Pretty Rickly – Grind On Me
- E-40 ft Tupac, Mac Mall & Spice 1 – Dusted & Disgusted
- Maoli – Mercy
- Greeley – Cancel It
- Megan Thee Stallion – Captain Hook
- Mannyrr ft Lord Bravo – Beat It
- HP Boyz – Engineers
- Tommy Lee Sparta – Shook
- Megadeth – A Tout Le Monde
- Chiggz ft Smak & Nate – Get It
- Mark Banks – Hold Yuh
- Pink Floyd – Coming Back To Life
- Cupcakke – Deepthroat
- Crackwhite – I Hate It Here
- Lil Wayne, Drake Jae Millz, Tyga, Gudda Gudda & Nicki Minaj – Bedrock
- Guys From Our Yard – Hello Sister, Don’t Tell Mom I’m In Afghan
- The Game ft Tupac & Eazy E – Don’t Fuck With Us
- Ms Trace – Touch My Hand
- Bob Marley – Is This Love
- YP – Out Of Sight
- Quondo Rondo – I Remember
Reader's opinions