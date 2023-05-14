Prison Show: 2023-05-14

- Adele – I Drink Wine
- Meghan Trainor – Mother
- Chey Joshua Burnett – What A Flop
- Chey Joshua Burnett – Fuel From Hate
- The Eagles – Hotel California
- Bob Marley – Is This Love
- J.Cole ft Miguel – Power Trip
- Ty Dolla Sign ft The Weeknd – Or Nah
- Michael Jackson – Your Not Alone
- Roddy Ricch – Ballin (Country Version)
- Hinder – Shoulda Known Better
- Mr Criminal – The Streets Miss You
- Yellow Claw ft Rochelle – Shotgun
- Chronixx – Jah Is There
- Vybz Kartel – Poor People Land
- Krept & Konan ft Jeremih – Freak Of The Week
- Eminem ft Sia – Beautiful Pain
- Westside Connection – The Gangsta, The Killa And The Dope Dealer
- Tupac – How Do You Want It
- NAS – Shoot Em Up
- Chris Brown ft Ludacris – Wet The Bed
- That Kid Kearve – No Wrongs
- Complete – Up And Down
- Kehlani – Kehlani & Klyde
- Megan Thee Stallion – B.I.T.C.H
Reader's opinions