Prison Show: 2023-05-14

Written by on May 14, 2023

  1. Adele – I Drink Wine
  2. Meghan Trainor – Mother
  3. Chey Joshua Burnett – What A Flop
  4. Chey Joshua Burnett – Fuel From Hate
  5. The Eagles – Hotel California
  6. Bob Marley – Is This Love
  7. J.Cole ft Miguel – Power Trip
  8. Ty Dolla Sign ft The Weeknd – Or Nah
  9. Michael Jackson – Your Not Alone
  10. Roddy Ricch – Ballin (Country Version)
  11. Hinder – Shoulda Known Better
  12. Mr Criminal – The Streets Miss You
  13. Yellow Claw ft Rochelle – Shotgun
  14. Chronixx – Jah Is There
  15. Vybz Kartel – Poor People Land
  16. Krept & Konan ft Jeremih – Freak Of The Week
  17. Eminem ft Sia – Beautiful Pain
  18. Westside Connection – The Gangsta, The Killa And The Dope Dealer
  19. Tupac – How Do You Want It
  20. NAS – Shoot Em Up
  21. Chris Brown ft Ludacris – Wet The Bed
  22. That Kid Kearve – No Wrongs
  23. Complete – Up And Down
  24. Kehlani – Kehlani & Klyde
  25. Megan Thee Stallion – B.I.T.C.H
