Prison Show: 2023-05-07

- The Broken View – All I Feel Is You
- Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
- Stormzy – Shut Up
- Pop Smoke – Mood Swings
- Millzy ft Gio Dee – Love/Hate
- Tory Lanez ft Chris Brown – The Take
- Daryl Braithwaite – Don’t Hold Back Your Love
- J Cole ft ft Miguel – Power Trip
- Possie – Fresh Outta Jail
- AC/DC – Hells Bells
- Central Cee – Commitment Issues
- Zany ft Kngbles – For The Weekend
- Chris Brown – Wet The Bed
- YG, Mozzy ft Ty Dolla $ign – Vibe With You
- Ed Sheeran ft Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock – Cross Me
- YG – I’m A Thug Part 2
- Saweetie ft Doja Cat – Best Friend
- Chinx ft Jadakiss – Dope House
- Tupac – Thugz Mansion
- Sawatie – My Type
- Brothers ft Joel Turner – Lets Trot
- Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth
- Dthang, Bando & T Dot – Talk Facts
- Gangsta Dresta – Breathe
Reader's opinions