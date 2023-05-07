Prison Show: 2023-05-07

Written by on May 7, 2023

  1. The Broken View – All I Feel Is You
  2. Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  3. Stormzy – Shut Up
  4. Pop Smoke – Mood Swings
  5. Millzy ft Gio Dee – Love/Hate
  6. Tory Lanez ft Chris Brown – The Take
  7. Daryl Braithwaite – Don’t Hold Back Your Love
  8. J Cole ft ft Miguel – Power Trip
  9. Possie – Fresh Outta Jail
  10. AC/DC – Hells Bells
  11. Central Cee – Commitment Issues
  12. Zany ft Kngbles – For The Weekend
  13. Chris Brown – Wet The Bed
  14. YG, Mozzy ft Ty Dolla $ign – Vibe With You
  15. Ed Sheeran ft Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock – Cross Me
  16. YG – I’m A Thug Part 2
  17. Saweetie ft Doja Cat – Best Friend
  18. Chinx ft Jadakiss – Dope House
  19. Tupac – Thugz Mansion
  20. Sawatie – My Type
  21. Brothers ft Joel Turner – Lets Trot
  22. Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth
  23. Dthang, Bando & T Dot – Talk Facts
  24. Gangsta Dresta – Breathe
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Lawnmower Music: 2023-05-07

Current track

Title

Artist