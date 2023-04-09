Prison Show: 2023-04-09

- The Babys – Midnight Rendezvous
- 38 Special – Caught Up In You
- Justin Bieber – Intentions
- Baby Bash ft Frankie J – Suga Suga
- Lenny Kravitz – Again
- Rambos & Blixks – KBS Choppa
- Hot Boii – Don’t Need Time
- LA Capone ft RondoNumbaNine – Playing For Keeps
- Kerser, Day1, HP Boyz – Eshay Mashup
- Gremlin – The Flames
- LP – Muddy Waters
- Possie – Warzone
- Onefour ft CG – Comma’s
- Flipsyde – Someday
- The Iron Maidens – Wasted Years
- Fortay ft Corrupt Consortium – In The Bag
- Speed Gang – Bonnie & Clyde
- Pulse Emcee ft The Caretaker – The Struggle Within
- Death Grips – Guillotine
- John Waite – If You Ever Get Lonely
- OneFour – Welcome To Prison
- Kevin Gates – Luv Bug
- Kerser ft Manning – Deadset 10
- Possie – This Is Adelaide
- Reemuni – The Truth
- Tupac, Pop Smoke, ft Biggie, DMX, Ice Cube – Write This Down
Reader's opinions