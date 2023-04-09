Prison Show: 2023-04-09

  1. The Babys – Midnight Rendezvous
  2. 38 Special – Caught Up In You
  3. Justin Bieber – Intentions
  4. Baby Bash ft Frankie J – Suga Suga
  5. Lenny Kravitz – Again
  6. Rambos & Blixks – KBS Choppa
  7. Hot Boii – Don’t Need Time
  8. LA Capone ft RondoNumbaNine – Playing For Keeps
  9. Kerser, Day1, HP Boyz – Eshay Mashup
  10. Gremlin – The Flames
  11. LP – Muddy Waters
  12. Possie – Warzone
  13. Onefour ft CG – Comma’s
  14. Flipsyde – Someday
  15. The Iron Maidens – Wasted Years
  16. Fortay ft Corrupt Consortium – In The Bag
  17. Speed Gang – Bonnie & Clyde
  18. Pulse Emcee ft The Caretaker – The Struggle Within
  19. Death Grips – Guillotine
  20. John Waite – If You Ever Get Lonely
  21. OneFour – Welcome To Prison
  22. Kevin Gates – Luv Bug
  23. Kerser ft Manning – Deadset 10
  24. Possie – This Is Adelaide
  25. Reemuni – The Truth
  26. Tupac, Pop Smoke, ft Biggie, DMX, Ice Cube – Write This Down
