Prison Show: 2023-03-19

March 19, 2023

  1. Pink & Eminem – Hold Me Close
  2. Jay Rock – Walk With Me
  3. Cardi B – Stripper Hoe
  4. Rops1 – Life Of Mine
  5. Kid Ink & Fetty Wap – Love Smoke
  6. Nter – Stand Alone
  7. Speed Gang – Lipstick
  8. Bryan Adams – Lets Make A Night To Remember
  9. Possie – Fresh Out Of
  10. Cold Chisel – Four Walls
  11. J.I. ft A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie – R& B Shit
  12. Seth Sentry – Mansion
  13. Kerser, Day 1, HP Boys, Rops1 ChilliIt, HUskii & Jubilee – Eshay Mash Up
  14. Lemih Fry – Marutjulu
  15. Cheap Sober – Evil Bitch
  16. Westliofe – My Love
  17. Tupac – God Bless The Dead
  18. Bobby Shmurda – Hot Nigga
  19. Coi Leroy – Players
  20. Necro ft Mr Hyde – Billie Jean
  21. Silky – Peaky Blinders
  22. Jugada – Fuck The System
  23. Eric Clapton – Tears In Heaven
  24. Neo Cortex – Figure It Out
  25. Yelawolf – Til It’s Gone
  26. Selena Gomez & The Scene – Love You Like A Love Song
  27. Johnny Cash – Falsom Prison Blues
  28. Lizzo – 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)
  29. E-A-Ski – Blast If I Have To
