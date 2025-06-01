Powersurge: 2025-06-01

- Metallica (USA) – Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
- SuicidalTendencies (USA) – Subliminal
- Trivium (USA) – Master of Puppets
- Biohazzard (USA) – Waiting to Die
- Vital Remains (USA) – You’ve Gopt Another Thing Coming
- Raven Black Night (SAUS) – Barbarian Winter
- Temtris (NSW) – The Worldis Bleeding Out
- Byzantine (USA) – Floating Chrysanthema
- Burton C.Bell (USA) – Savages
- URNE (UK) – Harken The Waves(feat.Troy Sanders)
- Incite (USA) – Just A Rat
- Death Angel(USA) – Seemingly EndlessTime
- Slayer (USA) – Addict
- Psycroptic (TAS) – Architects of Extinction
- The Haunted (SWE) – Warhead
- Gruesome (USA) – ADarkened Window
- Allegaeon (USA) – Chaos Theory
- Inhuman Condition (USA) – Sevrely Lifeless
- Nunslaughter (USA) – Defacing Holy Icons
- Vader (POL) – Rampage
- Pantera (USA) – Domination
- Ne Obliviscaris (VIC) – Graal
- Testament (USA) – Electrioc Crown
