Powersurge: 2025-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2025

  1. Metallica (USA) – Welcome Home (Sanitarium)
  2. SuicidalTendencies (USA) – Subliminal
  3. Trivium (USA) – Master of Puppets
  4. Biohazzard (USA) – Waiting to Die
  5. Vital Remains (USA) – You’ve Gopt Another Thing Coming
  6. Raven Black Night (SAUS) – Barbarian Winter
  7. Temtris (NSW) – The Worldis Bleeding Out
  8. Byzantine (USA) – Floating Chrysanthema
  9. Burton C.Bell (USA) – Savages
  10. URNE (UK) – Harken The Waves(feat.Troy Sanders)
  11. Incite (USA) – Just A Rat
  12. Death Angel(USA) – Seemingly EndlessTime
  13. Slayer (USA) – Addict
  14. Psycroptic (TAS) – Architects of Extinction
  15. The Haunted (SWE) – Warhead
  16. Gruesome (USA) – ADarkened Window
  17. Allegaeon (USA) – Chaos Theory
  18. Inhuman Condition (USA) – Sevrely Lifeless
  19. Nunslaughter (USA) – Defacing Holy Icons
  20. Vader (POL) – Rampage
  21. Pantera (USA) – Domination
  22. Ne Obliviscaris (VIC) – Graal
  23. Testament (USA) – Electrioc Crown
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-06-01

Current track

Title

Artist