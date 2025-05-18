Powersurge: 2025-05-18

  1. Necromantia (GRE) – Devilskin
  2. Septicflesh (GRE) – The Vampire from Nazareth
  3. Yoth Iria (GRE) – Splendour of the Sun
  4. Nervosa (BRA) – Gates To The Fall
  5. Hadal Maw (VIC) – Dissent
  6. I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Dragged Across Concrete (feat.Ecdysis)
  7. HEADBORE (SAUS) – Dont Save Me
  8. Nicholas Cage Fighter (VIC) – A Great Ruinous Deed
  9. Frantic Amber (SWE) – Jolly Jane
  10. Spider Kickers (GRE) – Perish on Hate
  11. Pod People (ACT) – Faceless
  12. Helldrifter (GER) – Reckoning In Blood
  13. Testament – Over the Wall (Live at Eindhoven)
  14. Biting Bullets (USA) – I Am
  15. Serement (GRE) – Frozen Dawn of Death
  16. Aneuma (SPA) – Overcome
  17. Darkest Oath (GRE) – Satanolatria
  18. Behemoth (POL) – Sowing Salt
  19. Arch Enemy (SWE) – Liars & Theives
  20. W.E.B (GRE) – Colosseum
  21. Cryptopsy (CAN) – Until There’s Nothing Left
  22. Abigail Williams (USA) – A Thousand Suns
  23. Abigail Williams (USA) – Nonexistence
