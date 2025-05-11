Powersurge: 2025-05-11

May 11, 2025

  1. perdition – oxygen
  2. life pilot – feeding an illness
  3. Asinhell – Wolfpack Laws
  4. life pilot – dog tooth
  5. ohm rune – adrift
  6. life pilot – mayflower II
  7. Hellripper – All Hail the Goat
  8. life pilot – the nerve
  9. witchcraft – spirit
  10. life pilot – the hand
  11. moths – gluttony
  12. life pilot – Ad Nauseam
  13. Break of Dusk – Deranged One
  14. Life Pilot – Mambulance
  15. Paradise Lost – Ghosts
  16. Life Pilot – Pretty Like A Pistol
  17. No Peace – iconoclast
  18. kin. – crush
  19. life pilot – carcass
