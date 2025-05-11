Powersurge: 2025-05-11
Written by Playlist Robot on May 11, 2025
- perdition – oxygen
- life pilot – feeding an illness
- Asinhell – Wolfpack Laws
- life pilot – dog tooth
- ohm rune – adrift
- life pilot – mayflower II
- Hellripper – All Hail the Goat
- life pilot – the nerve
- witchcraft – spirit
- life pilot – the hand
- moths – gluttony
- life pilot – Ad Nauseam
- Break of Dusk – Deranged One
- Life Pilot – Mambulance
- Paradise Lost – Ghosts
- Life Pilot – Pretty Like A Pistol
- No Peace – iconoclast
- kin. – crush
- life pilot – carcass