Powersurge: 2025-05-04

- Body Count (USA) – Cop Killer
- Biohazard (USA) – Modern Democracy
- Faith No More (USA) – Suprise! You’re Dead!
- Soulfly (USA) – No Hope=No Fear
- Deftones (USA) – When Girls Telephone Boys
- Broken Loose (SAUS) – Moshpit Massacre
- Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – Armour of Satan
- Machine Head (USA) – THESE SCARES WONT DEFINE US
- BRUXIST (AUS) – ASS AND VINIGER
- A Murder of Crows (SAUS) – Screaming Silence
- Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Into Nothing
- King Parrot (MEL) – Get WHat Ya Given
- Humanity Delete (SWE) – Dismal Corridors
- Imperious Mortality (DEN) – Condemned to Infamy
- Violent Definition (GRE) – So Many Lies (Live in Athens)
- Oranssi Pazuzu (FIN) – Voitelu
- Insomnium (FIN) – Song of the Dusk
- Ecdysis (SAUS) – Six Feet of Sodomy (feat.Ryan Dennis of Exhuminator)
- Anggrath (SAUS) – Turn You Into Taxidermy
- I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Human Effigy
- Tomb Mold (CAN) – Coicidence of Opposites
- Aneuma (SAP) – Tear Down the Walls
- All Shall Perish (USA) – The True Beast
- Death Angel (USA) – Wrath (Bring Fire)
- Dark Angel (USA) – Act Of Contrition
- Ne Obliviscaris (VIC) – Misericorde I – As the Flesh Falls
