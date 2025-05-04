Powersurge: 2025-05-04

  1. Body Count (USA) – Cop Killer
  2. Biohazard (USA) – Modern Democracy
  3. Faith No More (USA) – Suprise! You’re Dead!
  4. Soulfly (USA) – No Hope=No Fear
  5. Deftones (USA) – When Girls Telephone Boys
  6. Broken Loose (SAUS) – Moshpit Massacre
  7. Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – Armour of Satan
  8. Machine Head (USA) – THESE SCARES WONT DEFINE US
  9. BRUXIST (AUS) – ASS AND VINIGER
  10. A Murder of Crows (SAUS) – Screaming Silence
  11. Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Into Nothing
  12. King Parrot (MEL) – Get WHat Ya Given
  13. Humanity Delete (SWE) – Dismal Corridors
  14. Imperious Mortality (DEN) – Condemned to Infamy
  15. Violent Definition (GRE) – So Many Lies (Live in Athens)
  16. Oranssi Pazuzu (FIN) – Voitelu
  17. Insomnium (FIN) – Song of the Dusk
  18. Ecdysis (SAUS) – Six Feet of Sodomy (feat.Ryan Dennis of Exhuminator)
  19. Anggrath (SAUS) – Turn You Into Taxidermy
  20. I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Human Effigy
  21. Tomb Mold (CAN) – Coicidence of Opposites
  22. Aneuma (SAP) – Tear Down the Walls
  23. All Shall Perish (USA) – The True Beast
  24. Death Angel (USA) – Wrath (Bring Fire)
  25. Dark Angel (USA) – Act Of Contrition
  26. Ne Obliviscaris (VIC) – Misericorde I – As the Flesh Falls
