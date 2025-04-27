Powersurge: 2025-04-27

Written by on April 27, 2025

  1. Dozer – Rings Of Saturn
  2. Nekrodeus – Sternenleichen
  3. Illyria – The Walk Of Atonement III
  4. Nekrodeus – Sternenleichen
  5. Behemoth – The Shit Ov God
  6. Ashen (Perth) – Godless Oath
  7. Hidden Intent – One More For The Road
  8. Pupil Slicer – Mirrors Are More Fun Than Television
  9. Concede – Human Epidemic
  10. Diabolic Rites – Filthy Fucking Spirit
  11. Stoved – Souls Of The Stone
  12. Within Destruction – Darkness Swallows Life
  13. Kinglake – Come to me
  14. crossed – Flores Rotas
  15. manowar – Gloves of Metal
  16. Mindsnare – In Reach Of No Man
  17. watchtower – radiant moon
  18. Devin Townsend – Precious Sardine
  19. Swallow the Sun – Gathering of Black Moths
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-04-27

Current track

Title

Artist