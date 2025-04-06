Powersurge: 2025-04-06

Written by on April 6, 2025

  1. Frantic Amber (SWE) – El Orfanato (intro)
  2. Frantic Amber (SWE) – Bloodbath
  3. Testament (USA) – Disciple of the Watch
  4. Machine Head (USA) – BONSCRAPER
  5. Judas Priest (UK) – Rapid Fire
  6. Metallica (USA) – The Wait
  7. Alient Weaponry (NZ) – Ponaturi
  8. Sicksense (USA) – Masquerade Parade
  9. Overkill (USA) – Harder They Fall
  10. DEVOIDANCE (USA) – K.O.S
  11. Deforester (SAUS) – Grief, It Gains
  12. Arch Enemy (SWE) – March of the Miscreants
  13. Behemoth (POL) – Ora Pro Nobis
  14. LUMES (SAUS) – Hollow Heart
  15. Damaged (SAUS) – Don’t Spit
  16. Doomsday (USA) – Enternal Tombs
  17. Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – And All Is Prelude
  18. Old Man’s Child (NOR) – Servant’s of Satan’s Monastery
  19. Kaosis (NZ) – Kill Em All
  20. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Fgmenth Thy Gift (Live)
  21. Blunt Shovel (VIC) – Tongue Hung Pinata
  22. Cryptivore (QLD) – Dripping With Skin
  23. Metalocalypse: Dethklok (USA) – Go Forth and Die
  24. Diabolic Rites (SAUS) – Blood Mirror
  25. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Thought and Memory
  26. Ne Obliviscaris (VIC) – Painters of the Tempest Pt.III (Reveries From the Stained)
