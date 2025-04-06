Powersurge: 2025-04-06

- Frantic Amber (SWE) – El Orfanato (intro)
- Frantic Amber (SWE) – Bloodbath
- Testament (USA) – Disciple of the Watch
- Machine Head (USA) – BONSCRAPER
- Judas Priest (UK) – Rapid Fire
- Metallica (USA) – The Wait
- Alient Weaponry (NZ) – Ponaturi
- Sicksense (USA) – Masquerade Parade
- Overkill (USA) – Harder They Fall
- DEVOIDANCE (USA) – K.O.S
- Deforester (SAUS) – Grief, It Gains
- Arch Enemy (SWE) – March of the Miscreants
- Behemoth (POL) – Ora Pro Nobis
- LUMES (SAUS) – Hollow Heart
- Damaged (SAUS) – Don’t Spit
- Doomsday (USA) – Enternal Tombs
- Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – And All Is Prelude
- Old Man’s Child (NOR) – Servant’s of Satan’s Monastery
- Kaosis (NZ) – Kill Em All
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Fgmenth Thy Gift (Live)
- Blunt Shovel (VIC) – Tongue Hung Pinata
- Cryptivore (QLD) – Dripping With Skin
- Metalocalypse: Dethklok (USA) – Go Forth and Die
- Diabolic Rites (SAUS) – Blood Mirror
- Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Thought and Memory
- Ne Obliviscaris (VIC) – Painters of the Tempest Pt.III (Reveries From the Stained)
