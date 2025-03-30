Powersurge: 2025-03-30

Written by on March 30, 2025

  1. Dozer – Feelgood Formula
  2. Peacethruwar (Qld) – Today
  3. Portal Opens (Qld) – The Beast In My Head
  4. Dead For Ages (Qld) – Neon Lewis
  5. Born Again Hypocrite (Qld) – Death x1000 Cuts
  6. Mansion – Heathen Hole
  7. WitchCliff (WA) – Undertaker
  8. Stargazer – Bound By Spells
  9. Sharpshooter – Hellbound Sinner
  10. Deer Lord (US) – Deer Lord
  11. Bark (Belgium) – On No One’s Word
  12. The Death Wheelers (Canada) – Hella Hammered
  13. Storm The Crown – Oceans
  14. Smoke Mountain – The Way To Heaven
  15. Illyria (WA) – Sirens
  16. Abstract The Light – Carousels Of Eternity
  17. Chthonic – Endless Aeons
  18. Blaze Of Sorrow – Furor
  19. Evilcult – Ancient Power
  20. Downfall Of Gaia – Final Vows
  21. Godflesh – New Dark Ages
  22. Rebel Wizard – Not Rain But the Wizards Tears
  23. Saturnus – A Poem (Written In Moonlight)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-03-30

Current track

Title

Artist