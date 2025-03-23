Powersurge: 2025-03-23

  1. Anthrax (USA) – Potters Field
  2. Metallica (USA) – Whiplash (live)
  3. Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Dyssomnia
  4. HEADBORE (SAUS) – STICKS AND STONES
  5. All Shall Perish (USA) – Never…Again
  6. Life Pilot (SAUS) – Feeding an Illness
  7. Ghostsmoker (MEL) – Elogium
  8. DEVOIDANCE (SAUS) – Deflector
  9. Rivers of Nigil – American Death
  10. Astriaal (QLD) – Arborescence
  11. Dark Funeral (SWE) – An Apprentice of Satan (Live South America)
  12. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Like Father Like Son (LIVE)
  13. Abigail Williams (USA) – A Thousand Suns
  14. The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Destitute
  15. Ascend From Darkness (SAUS) – Destitution
  16. Tanin’iver (SAUS) – The Forgotten (feat.Vesper)
  17. Carach Angren (NET) – There’s No Place Like Home
  18. Belphegor (AUS) – Stigma Diabolicum
  19. Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – Ichor
  20. Stoved (SAUS) – House of the Dead
  21. Black Label Society (USA) – Lord Humungus
  22. Nightstalker (GRE) – Flying Mode
