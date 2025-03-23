Powersurge: 2025-03-23

- Anthrax (USA) – Potters Field
- Metallica (USA) – Whiplash (live)
- Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Dyssomnia
- HEADBORE (SAUS) – STICKS AND STONES
- All Shall Perish (USA) – Never…Again
- Life Pilot (SAUS) – Feeding an Illness
- Ghostsmoker (MEL) – Elogium
- DEVOIDANCE (SAUS) – Deflector
- Rivers of Nigil – American Death
- Astriaal (QLD) – Arborescence
- Dark Funeral (SWE) – An Apprentice of Satan (Live South America)
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Like Father Like Son (LIVE)
- Abigail Williams (USA) – A Thousand Suns
- The Absolution Sequence (TAS) – Destitute
- Ascend From Darkness (SAUS) – Destitution
- Tanin’iver (SAUS) – The Forgotten (feat.Vesper)
- Carach Angren (NET) – There’s No Place Like Home
- Belphegor (AUS) – Stigma Diabolicum
- Lucifer’s Child (GRE) – Ichor
- Stoved (SAUS) – House of the Dead
- Black Label Society (USA) – Lord Humungus
- Nightstalker (GRE) – Flying Mode
