Powersurge: 2025-03-09

  1. Judas Priest (UK) – Bloodsuckers
  2. URNE (UK) – Throes of Grief (Feat.Tim Ohrstrom)
  3. Beyond Fear (USA) – And…You Will Die
  4. Charred Walls of the Damned (USA) – Time Has Passed
  5. Jinjer (UKR) – Cpatain Clock (live)
  6. Kittie (CAN) – I Still Wear This Crown
  7. Goatwhore (USA) – Carving out the Eyes of God
  8. Christ Dismembered (SAUS) – MOther Ov Demons
  9. Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – Grotequesry Concelled
  10. Dissection (SWE) – Where Dead Angels Lie
  11. Ne Obliviscaris (MEL) – Painters of the Tempest, Pt II (Triptych Lux)
  12. Psycroptic (TAS) – Echoes to Come
  13. King Parrot (MEL) – Target Pig Elite
  14. Behemoth (POL) – The Shadow Elite
  15. Rotting Christ (GRE) – Sorrowful Farewell (Live)
  16. Death (USA) – In Human Form (2023 Remastered)
  17. Slipknot – Scissors
  18. Spiritbox (CAN) – Black Rainbow
  19. Living Hollow (USA) – Prince Ov Ruin
  20. Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Terroform (feat.Guillermo Izquierdo)
  21. Iced Earth (USA) – When the Eagle Cires (Unplugged)
