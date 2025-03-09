Powersurge: 2025-03-09

- Judas Priest (UK) – Bloodsuckers
- URNE (UK) – Throes of Grief (Feat.Tim Ohrstrom)
- Beyond Fear (USA) – And…You Will Die
- Charred Walls of the Damned (USA) – Time Has Passed
- Jinjer (UKR) – Cpatain Clock (live)
- Kittie (CAN) – I Still Wear This Crown
- Goatwhore (USA) – Carving out the Eyes of God
- Christ Dismembered (SAUS) – MOther Ov Demons
- Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – Grotequesry Concelled
- Dissection (SWE) – Where Dead Angels Lie
- Ne Obliviscaris (MEL) – Painters of the Tempest, Pt II (Triptych Lux)
- Psycroptic (TAS) – Echoes to Come
- King Parrot (MEL) – Target Pig Elite
- Behemoth (POL) – The Shadow Elite
- Rotting Christ (GRE) – Sorrowful Farewell (Live)
- Death (USA) – In Human Form (2023 Remastered)
- Slipknot – Scissors
- Spiritbox (CAN) – Black Rainbow
- Living Hollow (USA) – Prince Ov Ruin
- Hidden Intent (SAUS) – Terroform (feat.Guillermo Izquierdo)
- Iced Earth (USA) – When the Eagle Cires (Unplugged)
