Powersurge: 2025-01-26

- Testament (USA) – Into the Pit (Live @ Paramount Theatre, Huntington, New York)
- Sepultura (BRA) – Symptom of the Universe
- Jinjer (UKR) – Green Serpent
- Bloodhunter (SPA) – Sharpened Tongues Spitting Venom Inside
- AfterBlood (GRE) – Phychonic
- Crypta (BRA) – Shadow Within
- The Agonist (CAN) – ….And Their Eulogies Sang Me To Sleep
- As I Destruct (SAUS) – Asher’s Lullaby (feat.MelBulian)
- Artifact (MEL) – Nascent
- Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – Revelations
- Sleep (USA) – Holy Mountain
- Sundowner (SAUS) – The Chain
- Truth Corroded (SAUS) – The Vioklence Came Home
- Christ Dismembered (SAUS) – Fools Gambit
- Sylosis (UK) – The Path (feat. Heriot)
- Bonecarver (SPA) – Shaadows Of Existence (feat. The Last Ten Seconds of Life)
- Carach Angren (NETH) – The Necromancer
- Endless Grey (SAUS) – Dark Soul
- Nembutolik (MEL) – Goonslingers
- Obituary (USA) – Without a Conscience
- Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Maxpower
- Anthrax Feat.Dimebag Darrell (USA) – Cadillac Rock Box
- Scour (USA) – Blades
- Dripped (PER) – Rituals of the Red Sun
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Amorphous
Reader's opinions