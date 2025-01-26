Powersurge: 2025-01-26

  1. Testament (USA) – Into the Pit (Live @ Paramount Theatre, Huntington, New York)
  2. Sepultura (BRA) – Symptom of the Universe
  3. Jinjer (UKR) – Green Serpent
  4. Bloodhunter (SPA) – Sharpened Tongues Spitting Venom Inside
  5. AfterBlood (GRE) – Phychonic
  6. Crypta (BRA) – Shadow Within
  7. The Agonist (CAN) – ….And Their Eulogies Sang Me To Sleep
  8. As I Destruct (SAUS) – Asher’s Lullaby (feat.MelBulian)
  9. Artifact (MEL) – Nascent
  10. Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – Revelations
  11. Sleep (USA) – Holy Mountain
  12. Sundowner (SAUS) – The Chain
  13. Truth Corroded (SAUS) – The Vioklence Came Home
  14. Christ Dismembered (SAUS) – Fools Gambit
  15. Sylosis (UK) – The Path (feat. Heriot)
  16. Bonecarver (SPA) – Shaadows Of Existence (feat. The Last Ten Seconds of Life)
  17. Carach Angren (NETH) – The Necromancer
  18. Endless Grey (SAUS) – Dark Soul
  19. Nembutolik (MEL) – Goonslingers
  20. Obituary (USA) – Without a Conscience
  21. Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Maxpower
  22. Anthrax Feat.Dimebag Darrell (USA) – Cadillac Rock Box
  23. Scour (USA) – Blades
  24. Dripped (PER) – Rituals of the Red Sun
  25. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Amorphous
