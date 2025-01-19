Powersurge: 2025-01-19

Written by on January 19, 2025

  1. sepultura – refuse / resist
  2. alkira – at war with the core
  3. cavalera conspiracy – insane
  4. Algor Mortis – sadistic enlightenment
  5. no no no no no – fingerprints
  6. Hierarchies – Abstract
  7. fleshbore – Target Fixation
  8. Trauma Bond – chewing fat
  9. Hazzerd – A Fell Omen
  10. Clouds Official – Disguise
  11. noothgrush – Bric​-​a​-​Brac
  12. brat – barracuda
  13. Abolished – Don’t Blink
  14. dark throne – duke of gloat
  15. King Woman – Morning Star
  16. The Mark of Cain – Hindsight
  17. Antigama (poland) – Imperfection
  18. Dessiderium (march 14) – Dover Hendrix
  19. veilburner – The Duality of Decapitation and Wisdom Part I & II
