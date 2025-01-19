Powersurge: 2025-01-19

- sepultura – refuse / resist
- alkira – at war with the core
- cavalera conspiracy – insane
- Algor Mortis – sadistic enlightenment
- no no no no no – fingerprints
- Hierarchies – Abstract
- fleshbore – Target Fixation
- Trauma Bond – chewing fat
- Hazzerd – A Fell Omen
- Clouds Official – Disguise
- noothgrush – Bric-a-Brac
- brat – barracuda
- Abolished – Don’t Blink
- dark throne – duke of gloat
- King Woman – Morning Star
- The Mark of Cain – Hindsight
- Antigama (poland) – Imperfection
- Dessiderium (march 14) – Dover Hendrix
- veilburner – The Duality of Decapitation and Wisdom Part I & II
Reader's opinions