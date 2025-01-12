Powersurge: 2025-01-12

  1. Biohazard (USA) – Wrong Side of the Tracks
  2. Nailbomb (BRA/USA) – Cockroaches
  3. Cavalera Conspiracy (BRA & USA) – Troops Of Doom (Re-Recorded)
  4. Cavalera Conspiracy (BRA & USA) – Escape to the Void (Re-Recorded)
  5. Algor Mortis (MEL) – Penance to Purity
  6. Soulfly (USA) – Fuck Reality (Bonus Track)
  7. Stoved (SAUS) – Souls Of The Stoned
  8. Down (USA) – Hail the Leaf
  9. Ekosa (SAUS) – Between Our Steps & the End
  10. Suicidal Tendencies – No Name, No Words
  11. Electric Sex Pants (SAUS) – Get Your Fuck on with Satan
  12. Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys (SAUS) – Buried Standing
  13. Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Ritual
  14. I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Death Knocks
  15. Holur (SAUS) – D.K.F.K.
  16. Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Into Nothing
  17. Those Left Behind (SAUS) – We Like To Party
  18. Future Static (MEL) – Gasolina
  19. Slipknot (USA) – Me Inside
  20. Machine Head (USA) – Old (Live in the Studio 2019)
  21. Testament (USA) – Curse of the Legions of Death (Live at Einhoven)
  22. KK’s Priest (UK) – Hellfire Thunderbolt
  23. Ripper (USA) – Embattled
  24. Nevermore (USA) – The Death of Passion
  25. Children of Bodom (FIN) – Angels Dont Kill
  26. Death (USA) – Painkiller
  27. Sepultura (BRA) – Orgasmatron (Live in Barcelona 1991)
  28. Motorhead (UK) – Hellraiser (Live at Eissporthalle, Berlin, !4 December 1992)
