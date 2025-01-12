Powersurge: 2025-01-12

- Biohazard (USA) – Wrong Side of the Tracks
- Nailbomb (BRA/USA) – Cockroaches
- Cavalera Conspiracy (BRA & USA) – Troops Of Doom (Re-Recorded)
- Cavalera Conspiracy (BRA & USA) – Escape to the Void (Re-Recorded)
- Algor Mortis (MEL) – Penance to Purity
- Soulfly (USA) – Fuck Reality (Bonus Track)
- Stoved (SAUS) – Souls Of The Stoned
- Down (USA) – Hail the Leaf
- Ekosa (SAUS) – Between Our Steps & the End
- Suicidal Tendencies – No Name, No Words
- Electric Sex Pants (SAUS) – Get Your Fuck on with Satan
- Stabbitha and the Knifey Wifeys (SAUS) – Buried Standing
- Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Ritual
- I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Death Knocks
- Holur (SAUS) – D.K.F.K.
- Sons Of Erebus (SAUS) – Into Nothing
- Those Left Behind (SAUS) – We Like To Party
- Future Static (MEL) – Gasolina
- Slipknot (USA) – Me Inside
- Machine Head (USA) – Old (Live in the Studio 2019)
- Testament (USA) – Curse of the Legions of Death (Live at Einhoven)
- KK’s Priest (UK) – Hellfire Thunderbolt
- Ripper (USA) – Embattled
- Nevermore (USA) – The Death of Passion
- Children of Bodom (FIN) – Angels Dont Kill
- Death (USA) – Painkiller
- Sepultura (BRA) – Orgasmatron (Live in Barcelona 1991)
- Motorhead (UK) – Hellraiser (Live at Eissporthalle, Berlin, !4 December 1992)
