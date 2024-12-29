Powersurge: 2024-12-29

December 29, 2024

  1. Tanin’iver (SAUS) – Another World’s Hell
  2. Ulcerate (SAUS) – To Flow Through Ashen Hearts
  3. Order Of The Ebon Hand (GRE) – Justice I The Sword
  4. Golgothan Remains (NSW) – Necroploes
  5. Black Lava (VIC) – Wrapped In Filth
  6. Miruthan (NSW) – Survived the Blast
  7. Avlak (SPA) – Adrenochrome
  8. Resin Tomb (QLD) – Purge Fluid
  9. Defeated Sanity (GER) – Temporal Disintegration
  10. Organectomy (NZ) – Corpsethrone
  11. Frozen Soul (USA) – Creature Of The Wheel (Cover Version)
  12. Enforced (USA) – A Leap into the Dark – EP
  13. Kerry King (USA) – Trophies Of The Tyrant
  14. Judas Priest (UK) – Devil In Disguise
  15. Nightstalker (GRE) – Uncut
  16. Spiritbox (CAN) – Cellar Door
  17. Gatecreeper (USA) – Superstitious Vision
  18. Scartch Lines (SAUS) – Mother Culture
  19. Jinjer (UKR) – Rogue
  20. Algor Mortis (VIC) – Severed
  21. Vulnus (GRE) – Futile Permamence
  22. SpiritWorld (USA) – Western Stars & The Apocalypse
  23. Austere (NSW) – Thrall
  24. Ihsahn (NOR) – A Taste of the Ambrosia
  25. Yoth Iria (GRE) – Blazing Inferno
