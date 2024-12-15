Powersurge: 2024-12-15

Written by on December 15, 2024

  1. Metalocalypse: Dethklok (USA) – Deththeme
  2. Metalocalypse: Dethklok (USA) – Go Into Water
  3. Pantera (USA) – Floods (Early Mix)
  4. Pantera (USA) – P.S.T.’88
  5. Dimebag Darrell (USA) – Fractured Mirror
  6. Nevermore (USA) – Poison Godmachine
  7. Behemoth (POL) – Innter Sanctum
  8. Iron Maiden (UK) – Powerslave
  9. Slipnot (USA) – Gematria (The Killinge Name)
  10. Soulfly (USA) – Ecstasy Of Gold
  11. Freedom Of Fear (SAUS) – Zenith
  12. Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Maxpower
  13. Those Left Behind (SAUS) – Negative
  14. I Choose Violence (SAUS) – Trial By Combat
  15. Virtues (QLD) – Grave Eater
  16. Ecdysis (SAUS) – Gut The Pig
  17. SIGNALS (SAUS) – Bury Your Dreeams (Feat. Tom Drizners)
  18. Deadweight 80 (VIC) – Deadflowers
  19. CHAPEL HILL (SAUS) – S.F.T.G
  20. Harroway (NSW) – Heresy
  21. Choof (VIC) – Bird Cage
  22. King Parrot & Phillip H.Anselmo (VIC) – Nor Is Yours
  23. Ghostsmoker (VIC) – Incarnate
  24. Christ Dismembered (SAUS) – Under the Cross
  25. Ov Hell (NOR) – Hill Norge
  26. Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – Stien
  27. Dez Farrara, Blasko, Sou Aldrich, John Tempesta (USA) – Rudoph the Res Nosed Reindeer
