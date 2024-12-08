Powersurge: 2024-12-08

- Entropy Disrupted – You Don’t Know Me
- Nunspank – Holy Golden Shower
- Battlesnake – I Am The Vomit
- Bull Elephant – Created From Death
- Pluto – The Expanse
- Storm The Crown – Bones
- Big Game Hunter DK – Psychedelic Sorcerer
- Temple Of Dread GERMANY – Demise Of Olympus
- Mammoth Caravan USA – Prehistoric Spacefarer
- Devenial Verdict FINLAND – Garden Of Eyes
- Sonja – When The Candle Burns Low…
- Chimeras HK – Mind Deception
- Petals Of Sorrow LATVIA – Stay Here With Me (feat. Veronika)
- Devil Electric – Take The Edge Off
- Estrangement – The Light Unshown
- Wicked Meadows – The Hag
- Maul – Buried In Resin
- Paganizer – Just Another Doomsday
- King Satan – Destroy The World
- The Body – A Premonition
- Witchpit – Silver Turns To Rust
- Sacrimonious – Embrace the Cold Spite of the Night
Reader's opinions