Powersurge: 2024-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2024

  1. Entropy Disrupted – You Don’t Know Me
  2. Nunspank – Holy Golden Shower
  3. Battlesnake – I Am The Vomit
  4. Bull Elephant – Created From Death
  5. Pluto – The Expanse
  6. Storm The Crown – Bones
  7. Big Game Hunter DK – Psychedelic Sorcerer
  8. Temple Of Dread GERMANY – Demise Of Olympus
  9. Mammoth Caravan USA – Prehistoric Spacefarer
  10. Devenial Verdict FINLAND – Garden Of Eyes
  11. Sonja – When The Candle Burns Low…
  12. Chimeras HK – Mind Deception
  13. Petals Of Sorrow LATVIA – Stay Here With Me (feat. Veronika)
  14. Devil Electric – Take The Edge Off
  15. Estrangement – The Light Unshown
  16. Wicked Meadows – The Hag
  17. Maul – Buried In Resin
  18. Paganizer – Just Another Doomsday
  19. King Satan – Destroy The World
  20. The Body – A Premonition
  21. Witchpit – Silver Turns To Rust
  22. Sacrimonious – Embrace the Cold Spite of the Night
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-12-08

Current track

Title

Artist