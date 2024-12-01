Powersurge: 2024-12-01

- Those Left Behind (SAUS) – Ouroboros
- Nembutolik (MEL) – Too Little Too Late
- Sundowner (SAUS) – Mobile Kill Room
- Whitechapel (USA) – Third Depth
- Angelmaker (CAN) – Hell
- Ascensions Fall (SAUS) – Resurgence of the Ascension
- Soilwork (SWE) – Egypt
- Avulsed (SPA) – Neon KNights
- Tim “Ripper” Owens, Ira Black & Richard Kendrick (USA) – Aces High
- Dave Mustaine (USA) – Schools Out
- Chuck Billy & Jake E.Lee (USA) – Seek & Destroy
- Astarte (GRE) – Sorrows of the Moon
- Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – Nocturnal Fear
- Thy Darkest Empire (USA) – At Dawn They Sleep
- Diabolic (USA) – Killing Fields
- Vital Remains (USA) – You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
- Rob Halford (UK) – Rapid Fire (Live in Anaheim)
- Carnage Void (IRA) – Let There Be Carnage
- Black Jesus (MEL) – Requiem
- Tanin’Iver (SAUS) – Breached Gates
- Spectral Wound (CAN) – At Wine-Dark Midnight in the Mouldering Halls
- Blood Red Throne (NOR) – Mephitication
- Ashen (PER) – Godless Oath
- Enforced (USA) – Deadly Intentions (Cover Version – 2024 Remaster)
- Alarum (MEL) – A Lifelong Question
