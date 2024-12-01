Powersurge: 2024-12-01

Written by on December 1, 2024

  1. Those Left Behind (SAUS) – Ouroboros
  2. Nembutolik (MEL) – Too Little Too Late
  3. Sundowner (SAUS) – Mobile Kill Room
  4. Whitechapel (USA) – Third Depth
  5. Angelmaker (CAN) – Hell
  6. Ascensions Fall (SAUS) – Resurgence of the Ascension
  7. Soilwork (SWE) – Egypt
  8. Avulsed (SPA) – Neon KNights
  9. Tim “Ripper” Owens, Ira Black & Richard Kendrick (USA) – Aces High
  10. Dave Mustaine (USA) – Schools Out
  11. Chuck Billy & Jake E.Lee (USA) – Seek & Destroy
  12. Astarte (GRE) – Sorrows of the Moon
  13. Dimmu Borgir (NOR) – Nocturnal Fear
  14. Thy Darkest Empire (USA) – At Dawn They Sleep
  15. Diabolic (USA) – Killing Fields
  16. Vital Remains (USA) – You’ve Got Another Thing Coming
  17. Rob Halford (UK) – Rapid Fire (Live in Anaheim)
  18. Carnage Void (IRA) – Let There Be Carnage
  19. Black Jesus (MEL) – Requiem
  20. Tanin’Iver (SAUS) – Breached Gates
  21. Spectral Wound (CAN) – At Wine-Dark Midnight in the Mouldering Halls
  22. Blood Red Throne (NOR) – Mephitication
  23. Ashen (PER) – Godless Oath
  24. Enforced (USA) – Deadly Intentions (Cover Version – 2024 Remaster)
  25. Alarum (MEL) – A Lifelong Question
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2024-12-01

Current track

Title

Artist