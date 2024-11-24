Powersurge: 2024-11-24

- Body Count (USA) – The Purge (feat.Corpsegrinder)
- Down (USA) – Ghosts Along the Mississippi (Live)
- Pantera (USA) – The Badge
- Broken Loose (SAUS) – Awake in Hell
- GZR (USA) – Drive, Boy, Shooting
- Rage Against the Machine (USA) – Darkness
- Anthrax (USA) – I’m Eighteen
- Testeagles (SAUS) – Propaganda
- Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – Live Forever
- Judas Priest (UK) – Hell Is Home
- Charred Walls of the Damned (USA) – Ghost Town
- Future Static (MEL) – Dead End
- Cryptivore (QLD) – Cocoon Hecatomb
- SIGNALS (SAUS) – Insignificant Seller
- The Browning (USA) – Omni (feat. THE DEFECT)
- Gologothan Remains (NSW) – Methuselah
- Iniquitous Savagery (UK) – Casualty of Diabolical Trial
- Carnage Void (IRA) – Let The Heartless Win
- Testament (USA) – Sewn Shut Eyes
- Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Though and Memory
- Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Kingdom of Ashes
- Apocalyptic Annihilation (SAUS) – Motormaster
- Inverted Ascension (SAUS) – Behold the Spectre of War…
- Sundowner (SAUS) – Cocaine
