Powersurge: 2024-11-24

  1. Body Count (USA) – The Purge (feat.Corpsegrinder)
  2. Down (USA) – Ghosts Along the Mississippi (Live)
  3. Pantera (USA) – The Badge
  4. Broken Loose (SAUS) – Awake in Hell
  5. GZR (USA) – Drive, Boy, Shooting
  6. Rage Against the Machine (USA) – Darkness
  7. Anthrax (USA) – I’m Eighteen
  8. Testeagles (SAUS) – Propaganda
  9. Dirty Pagans (SAUS) – Live Forever
  10. Judas Priest (UK) – Hell Is Home
  11. Charred Walls of the Damned (USA) – Ghost Town
  12. Future Static (MEL) – Dead End
  13. Cryptivore (QLD) – Cocoon Hecatomb
  14. SIGNALS (SAUS) – Insignificant Seller
  15. The Browning (USA) – Omni (feat. THE DEFECT)
  16. Gologothan Remains (NSW) – Methuselah
  17. Iniquitous Savagery (UK) – Casualty of Diabolical Trial
  18. Carnage Void (IRA) – Let The Heartless Win
  19. Testament (USA) – Sewn Shut Eyes
  20. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Though and Memory
  21. Freedom of Fear (SAUS) – Kingdom of Ashes
  22. Apocalyptic Annihilation (SAUS) – Motormaster
  23. Inverted Ascension (SAUS) – Behold the Spectre of War…
  24. Sundowner (SAUS) – Cocaine
