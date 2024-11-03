Powersurge: 2024-11-03

Written by on November 3, 2024

  1. Testament (USA) – Alone In The Dark
  2. Storm the Crown (SAUS) – Run
  3. Melan Selas (GRE) – Mountain Tops
  4. Yoth Iria (GRE) – Tyrants
  5. Voros (SAUS) – Epoch of Detestation
  6. HEADBORE (SAUS) – Enemy
  7. Blunt Shovel (MEL) – Smashed Bottle Stitch
  8. Amon Amarth (SWE) – The Great Heathen Army
  9. Oath of Damnation (SAUS) – With Fire and Malevolence
  10. Witch Spit (SAUS) – F.G.A
  11. C.O.F.F.I.N (SYD) – Cut You Off
  12. Blood Sucking Freaks (SAUS) – Falling Down
  13. Northlane (SYD) – Carbonized
  14. Future Static (MEL) – Roach Queen
  15. Brand of Sacrifice (CAN) – Purge
  16. Sundowner (SAUS) – Fraud
  17. Volatile Ways (SYD) – Goddess of Rot
  18. Thy Art Is Murder (SYD) – Reign of Darkness
  19. Pizza Death (VIC) – Tsunami of Salami
  20. Pizza Death (VIC) – Frakenslice
  21. Pestilence (Neth) – Dehydrated (
  22. Organectomy (NZ) – Eons of Unyielding Darkness
  23. Psycroptic (TAS) – A Fool’s Errand
  24. BIFURCATION (SAUS) – The Merciless Hands That Punish
  25. SIGNALS (SAUS) – Waste Away
  26. Fear Factory (USA) – Acres of Skin
  27. Lumen Ad Mortem (SAUS) – Infinite Resonance
